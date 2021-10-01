AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

AZN traded up GBX 125 ($1.63) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,958 ($117.04). The company had a trading volume of 3,784,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,917. The company has a market capitalization of £138.77 billion and a PE ratio of 42.82. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,998 ($117.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,437 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,079.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

