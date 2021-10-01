Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 518,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. Pine Technology Acquisition accounts for about 1.3% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Pine Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,690,000.

NASDAQ:PTOC remained flat at $$9.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,904. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

