Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New $23.56 Million Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,416,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,556,000. FTAC Hera Acquisition makes up approximately 6.1% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.22% of FTAC Hera Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HERA stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Friday. 13,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

