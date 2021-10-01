Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 0.98% of Waldencast Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

WALD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.80. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,566. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

