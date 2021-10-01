Atalaya Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,684,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $962,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the second quarter worth $149,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTK traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,986. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

