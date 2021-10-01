Atalaya Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 175,248 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $2,240,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $3,412,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HIII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,336. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

