Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $540.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.