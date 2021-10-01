Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.26

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 893313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

