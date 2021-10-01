Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.71.

ACB stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

