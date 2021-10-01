Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATDRY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 117,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,951. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.79. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

