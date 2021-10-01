Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALV. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALV traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 578,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,196. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.