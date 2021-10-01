Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,229. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $21,709,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $49,456,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $8,826,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $3,711,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

