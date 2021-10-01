Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.65.
Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,229. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $21,709,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $49,456,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $8,826,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $3,711,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
