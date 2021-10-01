Avingtrans plc (AVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AVG opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.78) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 419.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 383.44. The stock has a market cap of £141.70 million and a P/E ratio of 61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70. Avingtrans has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 462 ($6.04).

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.