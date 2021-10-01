AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXS. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $46.04 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

