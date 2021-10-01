Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Director Jean-Charles Potvin Purchases 10,000 Shares

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Director Jean-Charles Potvin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 968,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,549,852.80.

Shares of AZM stock opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$131.61 million and a P/E ratio of -161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.72. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$2.49.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

