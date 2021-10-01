Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 6% Higher

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. 6,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,137,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

