Baader Bank Reiterates €144.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €144.00 ($169.41) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €133.19 ($156.69).

SAP traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during trading on Friday, hitting €116.88 ($137.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €135.62 ($159.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

