Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Financial Contrast

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Baidu and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 36.97% 8.99% 5.34% Vimeo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Baidu and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 1 2 18 0 2.81 Vimeo 0 3 6 0 2.67

Baidu presently has a consensus price target of $293.17, indicating a potential upside of 90.68%. Vimeo has a consensus price target of $49.14, indicating a potential upside of 67.32%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Vimeo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baidu and Vimeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $16.41 billion 3.14 $3.44 billion $9.80 15.69 Vimeo $283.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo.

Summary

Baidu beats Vimeo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

