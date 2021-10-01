Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG opened at $266.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.65. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $200.15 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

