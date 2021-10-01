Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

NYSE PML opened at $14.74 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

