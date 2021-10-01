Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $313.35 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.70 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $166,485,581. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

