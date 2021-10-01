Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,030 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 127.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 102.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 40.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth $51,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $4,085,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,560,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,913,936 shares of company stock worth $97,078,725. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AI opened at $46.34 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of -51.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

