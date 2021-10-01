Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

