Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 272.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 78,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,685 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 256,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 162,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

