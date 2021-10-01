Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 280,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,697,900. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

