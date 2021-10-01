Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 254.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,897,000 after buying an additional 213,041 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

