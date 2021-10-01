Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.94. 27,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,029. The company has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average of $126.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock worth $12,685,433. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.