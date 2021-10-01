Ballentine Partners LLC Has $902,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.42. The company had a trading volume of 208,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549,824. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

