Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,606 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 95,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.60. The company had a trading volume of 71,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average of $112.75. The company has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

