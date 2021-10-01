Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.91. 173,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,666,438. The company has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

