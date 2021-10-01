Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 249 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.95. 78,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,976. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day moving average of $114.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.