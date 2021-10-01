Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.13. 43,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,927. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.