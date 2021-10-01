Ballentine Partners LLC Trims Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $79,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,095,000 after buying an additional 135,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $11,069,775. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.78.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $650.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.02. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $677.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

