Banano (BAN) Achieves Market Cap of $9.90 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $233,703.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00066559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00105287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00147895 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,157 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,123,912 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.