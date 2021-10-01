Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIB. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 69.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.