Bank of America Upgrades Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $178.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT opened at $147.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $154.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.