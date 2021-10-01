Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Down 67.9% in September

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 111,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $254.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

