Bank of Montreal Can Buys 162,331 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 968,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sysco were worth $73,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,989,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

SYY stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

