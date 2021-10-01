Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2,612.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of CrowdStrike worth $78,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $245.78 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of -296.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.35.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,090 shares of company stock worth $82,722,453. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.