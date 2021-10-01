Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.51% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $70,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.06. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

