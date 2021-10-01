Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,473,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $76,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

FAST opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

