Bank of Montreal Can Has $63.63 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $63,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $232.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

