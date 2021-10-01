Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 484,975 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $85,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,572,000 after buying an additional 786,456 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 242.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.54 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

