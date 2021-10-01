Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $79.49 Million Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $79,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,346,000 after purchasing an additional 305,722 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,237,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGA stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.86. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

