Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $83.57 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $83,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $19,014,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Valmont Industries by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,633,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI stock opened at $235.12 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.26 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

