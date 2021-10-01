Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $77,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Chemours by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

