Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,038 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $75,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $225.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.19. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

