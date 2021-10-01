Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

