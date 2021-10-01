Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 214,800 BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,310,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.70% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $3,600,000.

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

