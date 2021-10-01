Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.88.

Shares of EQIX opened at $790.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $833.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $776.06.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

